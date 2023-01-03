Tax credit brightens solar future in West Virginia

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — High Rocks, an educational programming nonprofit group in Pocahontas County, is planning a solar array.

The bottom line is it’s not about the bottom line.

“Having a solar array is really more about mission and values for us than it is about saving money,” said Sarah Riley, High Rocks’ executive director.

High Rocks’ programs are wide-ranging, generally focusing on middle through high school students. They include summer camps, afterschool activities and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

Riley predicts having a solar array will give High Rocks a hands-on teaching tool for its science and agriculture programs to learn about solar energy…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/tax-credit-brightens-solar-future-in-wv/article_037ab1c3-a09c-5153-9f0d-7faa1e6579c5.html