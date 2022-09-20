Tammy Jordan’s Fruits of Labor restaurants in WV honored at Southeast Tourism Society Shining Example Awards

Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau nominated Jordan and Fruits of Labor

WV Press Release Sharing

CONCORD, N.C. — Tammy Jordan, president of Fruits of Labor, received the Best Epicurean Partner award at Southeast Tourism Society Shining Example Awards held Sept. 8 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort and Spa in Concord, NC, during STS Connections.

“When we were notified that Fruits of Labor had received this award, it brought tears to my eyes. To see our story and mission celebrated at a national level is beyond words,” Jordan said. “We are so grateful that the STS recognized the decade-long investment Fruits of Labor has made to educate, certify, train, and employ individuals in recovery through our Farm-to-Table nationally certified Culinary and Agricultural Training Program with this prestigious award.”

Jordan’s restaurant, Fruits of Labor, began as a catering company in 2001 and has now expanded to four locations in West Virginia. Through her restaurants, Jordan and her team provide West Virginians recovering from addiction the necessary training to empower them to move forward. Fruits of Labor takes a holistic approach to helping each person and acknowledges that recovery is difficult and a constant battle. Fruits of Labor has expanded to four locations, Rainelle, Alderson, Beckley and Montgomery, W.Va.

The Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) nominated Jordan and Fruits of Labor for the award for her outstanding work within the community and partnership with the CVB.

“We are thrilled to see Tammy recognized for her incredible work in the Greenbrier Valley and in West Virginia,” Kara Dense, president and CEO of the Greenbrier County CVB said. “Her constant work to help her neighbors and community shows a dedication to the future like no other.”

“We are so thankful for the long-standing partnership with the Greenbrier County CVB and their deep devotion to support our mission, help share our story, and bring such wonderful encouragement to our entire region with their tireless labors,” Jordan said.

Jordan was one of sixteen award winners of the night. The Shining Example Awards Program, an industry fixture since 1985, recognizes outstanding contributions to travel and tourism within the Southeast United States.

About Southeast Tourism Society (STS)

The Southeast Tourism Society is a not-for-profit membership association dedicated to the development of travel and tourism professionals and organizations within the southeast region.

STS’ mission is to empower a diverse network of tourism professionals through Education, Advocacy, Recognition, and Networking. Member states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

About the Greenbrier County CVB

The Greenbrier County Convention & Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization for the Greenbrier Valley. The mission of the CVB is to strive each day to positively impact the area’s economy by marketing the region as a premier tourist destination. A vital industry, tourism yields an economic impact of $209 million per year in Greenbrier County. For more information or details about visiting the Greenbrier Valley, WV go to GreenbrierWV.com.

###



Media Contact: Valerie Pritt, Communications Manager, Greenbrier County Convention & Visitor Bureau

Email: [email protected] Phone: 304-645-1000 or 304-646-4905