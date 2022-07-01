Supreme Court: EPA’s Limit on Emissions Is Hot Air

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia scored a victory against the Environmental Protection Agency from the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday in a case that could have broader implications over government regulations.

In a 6-3 ruling, the majority of the justices determined the EPA overstepped its authority in how it regulates greenhouse gas emissions. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion for the court.

“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” Roberts wrote. “But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme … A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body.”

West Virginia and 18 other states challenged a ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit last year that blocked the Affordable Clean Energy rule, a Trump-era rule that replaced the EPA’s previous regulation, the Clean Power Plan, with less stringent regulations on coal-fired power plant emissions. Morrisey appealed the case to the Supreme Court in April 2021…

