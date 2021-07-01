Supporting STEM programs: Bluefield State College receives $250,000 grant to expand opportunities for minority students

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The Bluefield State College Foundation was awarded a $250,000 grant on Wednesday to support a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) initiative for minority students.

The gift is part of American Electric Power Foundation’s “Delivering on the Dream: Social and Racial Justice Grants” program, and BSC is the first college to officially receive the grant.

Delivering on the Dream is a new program created by the AEP Foundation to direct funds to programs addressing systemic racism and injustice.

Appalachian Power President and CEO Chris Beam, who was on hand for the presentation, said it’s a new initiative for the company, and one that is needed…

