Student teachers take on challenges, address West Virginia’s educator shortage￼

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The term “student teaching” has a different meaning for a handful of faculty in Marion County Schools.

While his peers are assisting teachers in the classroom in the traditional style of student teaching, A.J. Field has his own desk, classroom and 90 students all on his own.

Field is a Clinical Teacher of Record, which is a program that lets the top performers in a college’s education program take their student teaching a step further. While the typical education student will shadow a teacher in their field, CTRs are given a classroom of their own and are bonafide teachers short of a few credentials.

“It’s been a trial by fire,” Field said. He currently teaches seventh and eighth grade science at West Fairmont Middle School. “But the experience it offered and the pay too… it just seemed crazy not to take [the opportunity].” …

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/student-teachers-take-on-challenges-address-states-educator-shortage/article_a452396e-306f-11ed-8589-57be926de593.html