Stonewall Resort enhances security system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Micrologic recently installed over 100 updated security cameras to the popular tourist and local vacation spot Stonewall Resort. The resort hosts special events and attracts guests from all over West Virginia and other states and boasts lodging, two eateries, and promotes relaxation and bliss to all guests.

The installation of these new cameras will enhance security and safety to the resort that receives approximately 160,000 visitors annually.

In March of 2021, Stonewall Resort contacted Micrologic to enhance the security system by providing extra security for folks who visit and work at the park. Since then, Micrologic has installed 104 cameras around the property, located in Roanoke, West Virginia.

“The main reason to enhance our security system was obviously to add safety and security to the Resort,” said Andre D’Amour, Stonewall Resort’s General Manager. “With roughly 160,000 visitors each year, we wanted to make sure that it was a safe environment for all the guests who come on the property.”

The enhanced security cameras will also help the Stonewall Resort security team and staff to manage more efficiently to better serve and protect guests.

“In the resort industry, we typically have a large area to manage and the camera system can assist in the efficiency of the team,” said D’Amour.

“It also assists our security team at night to be able to watch the property. It helps them supervise the entire property without having to drive to certain areas of the park which is over 2,000 acres.”

D’Amour said the Stonewall Resort team had such a good experience working with Micrologic that they plan to work with them on additional internet services and they will provide additional security gates to the property.

Micrologic offers internet and security services to commercial and residential customers throughout West Virginia and surrounding states. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit micrologicwv.com or call 866-3WLOGIC.

About Micrologic

Micrologic has served North Central/Central West Virginia since 1993 and is located at 1120 Old Elkins Road in Buckhannon. The full-service telecommunications company provides design, installation, and maintenance of internet infrastructure, network systems, security systems, and telephone systems.

Micrologic provides a wide range of high-quality solutions and services throughout West Virginia and surrounding states. Micrologic’s solutions are flexible, reliable and cover both wired and wireless infrastructures. Micrologic can deliver state-of-the-art communications solutions to keep both residential and commercial networks running smoothly in today’s fast-paced world. The Buckhannon, West Virginia based company continually expands its network and offerings to meet customer’s growing needs.

-Photo Captions-

Still shot from one of the recently installed security cameras overlooking The Palmer Course and the lake at Stonewall Resort.