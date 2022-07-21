Stays and standards: West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey’s Hope scholarship move discussed

By Jim Bissett, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Call Wednesday just another day at the office — in the unprecedented life of the West Virginia Academy.

Classrooms have been renovated, furnishings are being delivered and work is being completed on the playground, in preparation of the first day of school next month.

What makes it all unprecedented, is that the academy, which is located in a building on Chestnut Ridge Road that WVU once used for research, is Monongalia County’s first-ever charter school.

It’s one of four frontier schools, in fact, that will open their doors — either literally or digitally — for classes this fall for an inaugural first day…

Tor read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/07/20/stays-and-standards-morriseys-hope-scholarship-move-discussed/