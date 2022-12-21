State of Preparedness issued as Arctic cold approaches West Virginia

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Forecasts featuring single-digit temperatures and dangerous wind chills along with snow, ice and wind gusts prompted a State of Preparedness declaration covering all of West Virginia on Tuesday.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to a winter storm expected to reach the state this week.

The National Weather Service has predicted heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills and strong winds for the state starting today and continuing throughout the week and into the Christmas weekend.

In the Mercer County area, the first round of inclement winter weather should arrive tonight and continue into Thursday morning, according to meteorologist Nick Fillo with the weather service in Blacksburg, Va.

This weather will include a light accumulation of sleet and freezing rain…

