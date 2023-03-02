Spirit Airlines to end flight service from West Virginia International Yeager Airport on May 4

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) has been notified by Spirit Airlines that they will end their service from CRW on May 4.

The airline will issue a notice of cancellation to all ticketed passengers who have booked flights after May 4, 2023. Spirit Airlines is advising customers to contact the airline directly for assistance by visiting their website or by calling 855-728-3555.

CRW is very thankful to Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, our Congressional delegation, and the Kanawha County Commission for their assistance obtaining the Small Community Air Service Development (SCASD) Grant that provided the minimum revenue guarantee (MRG), which attracted Spirit to our market.

West Virginia International Yeager Airport will continue to actively pursue other air service providers to resume flights to Orlando International Airport (MCO), Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), and other additional routes to our region.

About West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW)West Virginia International Yeager Airport is responsible for nearly 3,000 jobs and has a $225-million economic impact in the state. CRW is the largest commercial Airport in West Virginia, with service provided by American, Delta, Spirit, and United Airlines. The Airport’s Mission is: “To provide a safe, world-class airport that elevates the customer experience and exceeds stakeholder and tenant expectations while supporting economic development in the state.

Media Contact:

Paige Withrow, Chief Marketing Officer, 304-400-5931, [email protected]