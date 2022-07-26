Sixth Qualifier for 103rd WV Golf Amateur Championship adds 14 at Guyan

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The sixth qualifier for the 103rd WV Amateur Championship, presented by Astorg Motor Company and Mercedes-Benz of Charleston and conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), took place July 25 at Guyan Golf & Country Club in Huntington.

David Woodrum of Bluefield led the field of 14 qualifiers with three birdies and an eagle to score a one under par 70.

Over 400 golfers from West Virginia have registered to qualify for this year’s Amateur Championship at The Greenbrier. There were 69 players competing for 14 qualifying and two alternate spots in the Championship. The other qualifying players from Monday were:

Walker Dent of White Sulphur Springs, (E) 71;

Jack Michael of Huntington, (E) 71;

Seth Kinker of Daniels, (+2) 73;

Jamie Bailes of Huntington, (+3) 74;

Duncan Waugaman of Huntington, (+3) 74;

Nathan Kinker of Barboursville, (+3) 74;

Matthew Carney of Barboursville, (+4) 75;

Anderson Goldman of Charleston, (+5) 76;

Mitchell Lehigh of Huntington, (+5) 76;

Tyler Hetzer of Milton, (+5) 76;

Justin Estep of Morgantown, (+5) 76;

Max Knapp of Charleston, (+5) 76;

Mark Cross of Huntington, (+6) 77;

Rico Simonetti of Wheeling, (+6) 77;

Chris Bohach of Ona, (+6) 77;

Lindy Sullivan of Huntington, (+6) 77;

PJ Ball of Baroursville, (+6) 77;

Alternate Chris Preston of Ona, (+7) 78; and

Alternate Brian Morrison of Barboursville, (+7) 78.

The remaining qualifying date and location is the “Last Chance Qualifier” on July 27th at Greenhills Country Club in Ravenswood.

The Amateur Championship will take place July 31 – August 3 at The Greenbrier, which has hosted the event 95 of the past 102 years.

