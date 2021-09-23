Sissonville Branch Library Advisory Board hosting “Happy Fall, Y’all” on Oct. 2 at the Sissonville Branch Library

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. – The Sissonville Branch Library Advisory Board will
be hosting “Happy Fall, Y’all” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, rain
or shine, at the Sissonville Branch Library.
Local farmers Nick Clarke and Robbie Ganc will be selling pumpkins, apples and
vegetables. “Once you’ve bought your pumpkin, join us for a free painting session to
decorate your purchases.”
Area artisans and craftspeople will be selling their creations just in time to start
your unique holiday shopping.
Vendors include: Christina’s Creations (metal work); Tie
or Dye Trying (tie dying art on clothing); Sunshine and Daisies (wreaths and décor);
Brady Slater (welded horseshoe art); Sharp Styles (cotton candy, candy apples and
Sissonville-ware); Lisa Alto (face painting); Anita Shaffer (art glass); Tom and Maggie
Golden (wood creations and art); Pam Kindzick (Christmas cards and wine cork trees);
Tiffany Dingee (Sensy); and Joan Shafer (clothing art).
Big Kahuna will be selling Hawaiian ice and the Library Board will be selling
hot dogs, drinks, snacks and sweets beginning at 10 a.m.
There will be a “puppy costume parade” for dogs of all ages at noon. Dogs must
be on a leash. The parade route extends from the Library parking lot to the
WesBanco parking lot and back again. First and second prizes will be awarded for
scariest and funniest costumes.
The event will take place at the library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston, WV 25312.