Sissonville Branch Library Advisory Board hosting “Happy Fall, Y’all” on Oct. 2 at the Sissonville Branch Library

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. – The Sissonville Branch Library Advisory Board will

be hosting “Happy Fall, Y’all” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, rain

or shine, at the Sissonville Branch Library.



Local farmers Nick Clarke and Robbie Ganc will be selling pumpkins, apples and

vegetables. “Once you’ve bought your pumpkin, join us for a free painting session to

decorate your purchases.”



Area artisans and craftspeople will be selling their creations just in time to start

your unique holiday shopping.

Vendors include: Christina’s Creations (metal work); Tie

or Dye Trying (tie dying art on clothing); Sunshine and Daisies (wreaths and décor);

Brady Slater (welded horseshoe art); Sharp Styles (cotton candy, candy apples and

Sissonville-ware); Lisa Alto (face painting); Anita Shaffer (art glass); Tom and Maggie

Golden (wood creations and art); Pam Kindzick (Christmas cards and wine cork trees);

Tiffany Dingee (Sensy); and Joan Shafer (clothing art).



Big Kahuna will be selling Hawaiian ice and the Library Board will be selling

hot dogs, drinks, snacks and sweets beginning at 10 a.m.



There will be a “puppy costume parade” for dogs of all ages at noon. Dogs must

be on a leash. The parade route extends from the Library parking lot to the

WesBanco parking lot and back again. First and second prizes will be awarded for

scariest and funniest costumes.



The event will take place at the library, 1 Tinney Lane, Charleston, WV 25312.