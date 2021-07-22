Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program returns to West Virginia

By Taylor Stuck, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A popular program that provides fresh, locally grown food to West Virginia seniors is returning in August.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) this week announced the return of the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. The program was delayed earlier this year due to a lack of a banking contract. With the contract now in place, vouchers will be delivered to participating partners and be available to senior citizens starting Aug. 1. The WVDA is working to avoid this issue for the 2022 season, according to a release.

“What we saw in West Virginia is not unique to our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said in the release. “Many other programs around the country are struggling to find banking partners to handle redemption of the vouchers. The USDA is aware of the issue and is working through how to adjust the federal program so states can continue serving our senior citizens.”

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition vouchers will be distributed to all 55 counties in West Virginia by the WVDA through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s program. Vouchers can be exchanged for fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, honey and herbs from participating farmers markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs. Eligible seniors who are over the age of 60 and meet certain financial requirements can sign up through their local senior centers…

