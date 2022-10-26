See what you missed: 2022 Education Summit video offers insight, ideas to help students ‘Grow Your Own Career Pathway’ 

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Education Alliance’s recent West Virginia Education Summit hosted more than 200 business, community and education leaders for presentations and discussions on strategies to help West Virginia students ‘Grow Your Own Career Pathways.’

Dr. Amelia Courts

The event, hosted by The Education Alliance and held at the Embassy Suites in Charleston, featured a mix of national and state experts who shared innovative strategies that will jumpstart student career pathways.

While those in attendance heard the message, Dr. Amelia Courts, president and CEO of The Education Alliance, wants to ensure those who could not attend also have the opportunity.

The Education Alliance has released videos from the Summit to allow educators and interested parties to view the event as their schedule allows.

Part 1: https://youtu.be/B5cGwG0KGi8

Part 2 – https://youtu.be/ILy43Z9uLHU

“The Summit theme is based on two ideas,” said Dr. Courts, “First is the idea that West Virginia can grow our own talent through career pathways that lead students to high-skill, high-wage careers… Second is how the business community can champion efforts to Grow Our Own teacher pipeline and how educators can help build robust industry career pathways.”

The keynote was provided by David Donaldson, Managing Partner, National Center for Grow Your Own, Harvard University. He was joined by Carla Warren, Director of Economic Development and Support at the West Virginia Department of Education. Together, they engaged in a casual conversation regarding their work for the Grow Your Own Pathway for teachers in West Virginia.

The industry panel focused on the opportunities for students and businesses partnerships in West Virginia. “Great people will continue to come from the mountain state. I’m sure of that,” said Deputy Superintendent of West Virginia. Schools, Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus.

Their discussion was brought alive through the Student Expo where students from across the state shared career pathways experiences in entrepreneurialism, energy, and information technology.

The Summit concluded with policy and practice guest speaker, Dr. Russell Dyer, Director of Schools for Cleveland, Tenn., who shared this experience developing career pathways for students in his state.

“As we think about the tremendous opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for our state’s economy, it is critical that we support innovative approaches to career education,” said Adam Krason, chairman of The Education Alliance Board of Directors. “Through gatherings like the Summit, we can learn from one another and work together to develop new strategies and models of learning that will provide our students with the very best.”

For more information on the Summit, visit EducationAlliance.org/Summit or contact The Education Alliance at 304-830-1593. Be sure to join the conversation online at #wvedsummit or tweet us your thoughts at @theedualliance.

For more information on Career Pathways, visit EducationAlliance.org/Pathways.