Second attempt at federal election reform receives support, opposition from West Virginia citizens

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With a second vote scheduled for next month on a federal election reform bill, supporters and opponents are making their voices heard.

The U.S. Senate is in recess until mid-September, when it is expected to take up a slimmed down version of S.1, the For the People Act based on compromise language from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

During the same early morning hours after the U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Aug. 10, the Senate voted 50-49 to discharge the For the People Act from committee. After an objection for immediate consideration was heard, the bill was scheduled for a procedural vote that will begin debate on the bill for the week of Sept. 13.

Two other bills were blocked by Republicans the morning of Aug. 10: a separate bill requiring increased transparency for dark money donation by political groups that currently are not required to reveal donors, and a bill to require redistricting be done by nonpartisan commissions. Both bill failed to receive the unanimous consent required to move forward…

