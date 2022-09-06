Save A Life Day to take place in all 55 West Virginia counties to distribute Narcan￼

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – With Berkeley County having the third-highest fatal overdose rate in the state and West Virginia having the highest rate in the country, Caroline Wilson, social worker from the WVU Medicine CORE team, said that Save a Life Day, set for Thursday, is more important than ever.

On that day, all 55 West Virginia counties are banding together to host the largest day of free naloxone distribution in the state.

West Virginia lost an average of two family members to fatal overdoses each day in 2021, down from over three lives lost a day, on average, in 2020, according to the release for the event.

“This improvement is due in part to the expansion of free naloxone programs, including Save a Life Day events, which started in 2020,” it said…

