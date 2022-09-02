Rucker to challenge Blair for West Virginia Senate presidency￼

By Toni Milbournem, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Sen. Patricia Rucker announced Wednesday that she plans to challenge current West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair for the leadership of the chamber.

Rucker said Wednesday that while she has the utmost respect for Blair, she believes that the current Senate is simply not at the stage she believes it should be.

“There is just a sense about the place,” Rucker commented. “Craig has been a role model to me. He has taught me and given me invaluable advice about how to act and behave.

“But,” she said, “there have been clear indications that the Senate is not going smoothly. Previously, senators of both parties have tried to work out our differences, and we have shown each other respect. We are not seeing success, productivity and most importantly, the honor that has been prevalent in the chamber in the past.” …

