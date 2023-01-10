Research and Rescue: Bill Gates joins U.S. Senator Manchin for discussion on transition to cleaner energy

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite taking a hit last fall with residents for supporting the $737 billion Inflation Reduction Act, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin brought tech entrepreneur and IRA supporter Bill Gates to West Virginia to promote the new law’s benefits for clean energy projects.

Manchin, D-W.Va., and Microsoft founder Gates held a fireside chat Monday afternoon at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences. Manchin and Gates spent the day in Charleston meeting with Gov. Jim Justice and traveling around the region.

“I will say this about Bill Gates: The world is a better place because of the investments he has made,” Manchin said.

Monday’s fireside chat event was moderated by Marshall University President and former Intuit CEO Brad Smith and sponsored by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, AFL-CIO Charleston Area Alliance and Huntington Chamber of Commerce…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2023/01/research-and-rescue-bill-gates-joins-manchin-for-discussion-on-transition-to-cleaner-energy/