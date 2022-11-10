Republicans take more seats in West Virginia Legislature

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Assuming that unofficial vote totals hold after ballots are canvassed next week, Republicans in the West Virginia Legislature are now in a position of easily pushing through bills after securing more seats for their supermajorities in the House of Delegates and state Senate.

An analysis of statehouse races based on preliminary election results from Tuesday compiled by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office shows that the Republican supermajority in the Senate will increase by seven seats, from 23 out of 34 seats to 30.

On the House side, the Republican supermajority will increase by 10 seats, from 78 out of 100 seats to 88 seats.

The only Democratic state senator who won election Tuesday night was Senate Minority Whip Michael Woelfel, D-Cabell, who was elected to a third term. That leaves state Sens. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne; Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam; and Michael Caputo, D-Marion, in the Senate Democratic caucus…

