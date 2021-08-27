Report alleges Representative Alex Mooney of West Virginia improperly used campaign cash

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A report from a congressional news outlet revealed Wednesday that 2nd District Congressman Alex Mooney racked up thousands of dollars for food and trips all paid for with campaign donations.

CQ Roll Call revealed the results of a report from the Office of Congressional Ethics in a news story Wednesday claiming that Mooney, a Republican from West Virginia, spent thousands of dollars donated to his political campaign on personal expenses, as well as not properly reporting thousands more in expenses.

“Mooney charged his campaign for numerous meals at restaurants near his home or district office, some of which the OCE said were impermissible, according to the report,” wrote reporter Chris Marquette. “The OCE found that at least two trips Mooney made to West Virginia resorts — one to Canaan Valley Resort and one to Smoke Hole Caverns and Log Cabin Resort — primarily constituted personal use of campaign funds, the report said.”

According to the report, Mooney spent more than $40,000 improperly while paying back the campaign more than $12,000 once the allegations came to light. In the case of the meals, Mooney told investigators he believed the expenses were justified because anytime he entered a restaurant in his district, any conversation with someone in the restaurant became a justifiable campaign expense…

