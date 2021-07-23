U.S. Representative David McKinley asks CISA to grant Viatris Morgantown plant critical infrastructure status

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., has joined the chorus of voices seeking federal intervention to keep Viatris’ Morgantown pharmaceutical plant open beyond its scheduled July 31 closure.

Also, Viatris provided a statement regarding negative comments about President Rajiv Malik that a coalition of 40 groups made in a Wednesday letter to President Biden.

The progressive organization Our Revolution teamed with the other organizations to urge Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to keep the Morgantown plant operating as a matter of national security.

The letter included allegations about Malik.

Viatris said Thursday, “Rajiv Malik has never ‘been cited in the past for altering safety and production data.’ Any statement to the contrary is demonstrably false and misleading.” …

