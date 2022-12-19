By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Renewable industry representatives made clear at a recent Charleston energy conference that there’s one failed measure from last year’s legislative session they’d especially like West Virginia lawmakers to revive.

It was a bill that opponents said would have robbed communities of local control, a criticism leveled by legislators who typically support renewable energy development.

That measure is House Bill 4553, which would have allowed construction, in any zoning district, of non-utility electric generating facilities seeking or having been granted state Public Service Commission approval.

The House of Delegates passed HB 4553 in March after it included an exception to keep wind-powered electric generating facilities from being approved for any zoning district with commission authorization…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/renewable-industry-hopes-legislature-will-revive-energy-bill/article_8cebd58f-30c3-5a29-a9b8-3d74ba4160cb.html