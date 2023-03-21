Registration Open for the West Virginia Construction & Design EXPO

Event is Wednesday and Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Charleston, W.Va. – The 2023 West Virginia Construction and Design Exposition (EXPO) will be held Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. This year’s event is expected to draw over 4,000 attendees, will feature nearly 300 exhibitors, and offer over 70 quality seminars, most offering free continuing education credit hours.

“EXPO is the state’s largest trade show for construction and design industries,” said Cassidy Webb, EXPO show manager and director of communications for the Contractors Association of West Virginia. “This year’s event will focus on economic and workforce development, as well as the importance of safety.”

EXPO’s Opening Session, being held Wednesday, March 22 at 9 a.m. in the Little Theater, will feature Rich McElhaney who will speak about “The Real Cost of Safety.” The WVU graduate has provided safety consulting services for many companies on a global scale. With over 29 years of diverse safety experience, his expertise includes extensive knowledge in oil & gas, heavy civil construction, general industry, and MSHA. Areas of concentration include cranes, fall protection, confined spaces, safety training, scaffolding, and global safety program development. He is also an authorized safety trainer for OSHA, MSHA, and PEC Safeland.

During the EXPO Keynote – Part 2: Strengthening the Construction Workforce, attendees will hear from leaders of the West Virginia Board of Education and Jobs & Hope to learn how their programs can help companies find qualified employees, as well as promote a Reverse Job Fair and heavy equipment operator graduation being held at EXPO. This presentation will also include a panel from WorkForce West Virginia staff who will discuss their hiring programs, as well as promote the EXPO Virtual Job Fair.

EXPO has partnered again with the West Virginia Department of Education to host a Reverse Job Fair on Wednesday, March 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Upper Lobby. The Reverse Job Fair is a spin on the traditional job fair where Community and Technical Education (CTE) Simulated Workplace students will set up industry-specific program booths to showcase their technical skills, portfolios, and talents to employers who are looking to hire skilled workers. Exhibitors and attendees will have the opportunity to engage with CTE students and learn more about the high-quality technical education programs and training students receive.

EXPO’s Thursday keynote will feature Brad Smith, former chief executive officer of Intuit and current president of Marshall University, followed by EXPO Keynote – Part 2: On the Boards – Capital Sports Center Discussion Panel featuring City of Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin and Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.

The show is open 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. A complete list of seminars, many offering free continuing education credits, and other show information is available on the EXPO website. Registration is free at the show, or online at www.wvexpo.com.

— EXPO is presented by the Contractors Association of West Virginia, West Virginia Society of Professional Engineers, West Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and the West Virginia Utility Contractors Association, in addition to 24 co-sponsoring organizations. The trade show has become the meeting ground for contractors, architects, engineers, purchasing agents, suppliers, public works officials and others involved in the commercial and industrial construction markets. The 2023 West Virginia Construction and Design Exposition is a professional trade show, and all attendees must be registered to participate. For more details, visit www.wvexpo.com.