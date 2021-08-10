Region in West Virginia flagged as ‘abnormally dry,’ teetering toward drought

By Charles Owens, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — The region has been flagged as “abnormally dry” by the National Weather Service, and is flirting with possible drought conditions

Precipitation totals so far this summer in Bluefield have been minuscule, Patrick Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.

“We are just treading along, and not getting a lot of rain,” Wilson said, adding that the West Virginia, Virginia region as a whole has been experiencing drier than normal conditions this summer.

“Our area has been flagged as abnormally dry,” he said. “That is the first condition before you go into an actual drought.”

While the year 2020 was wetter than normal for the region, things changed around April of this year…

