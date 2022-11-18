Rare earth metal extraction facility planned for Wyoming County, West Virginia

By Charles Young, WV News

MULLENS, W.Va. — Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies plans to invest $60 million in Wyoming County, said Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday.

The company has developed a process to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments and plans to bring the technology to the Mullens area, creating at least 100 new jobs, said Omnis CEO Simon Hodson.

“This is the next generation for the state of West Virginia,” Hodson said. “This is where the rare earth metals, the strategic metals, will come from that will change our society, that will give us the next generation of prosperity, the next generation of peace — and we can do it in a way that will care for the environment.”

Justice, holding up a case filled with samples of rare earth metals like cesium, said an iPhone contains 46 distinct elements, all of which can be found in coal waste…

