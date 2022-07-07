Putnam County, West Virginia, vets salute Woody Williams

By Ron Allen, Hurricane Breeze Newspaper

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Members of American Legion Post 187 Winfield, Marine Corps League Detachment 1474 Hurricane, VFW Post 9097 Hurricane along with fellow veterans and Putnam County citizens gathered on the overpass at the intersection of I-64 and U.S. Route 35 on Saturday morning, July 2nd, to honor and salute the Woody Williams procession as it made its way from Huntington to Charleston. Williams was awarded the Medal of Honor for his gallantry in taking out seven Japanese pillboxes with a flame thrower during the battle for Iwo Jima in World War II.

American Legion Commander Jim McDade organized the event. The Winfield and Teays Valley Fire Departments teamed in displaying “Old Glory.” …

