Protect Our Care says Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is an ‘attack on fundamental human rights’

WASHINGTON, DC —Today, the Supreme Court issued a ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision and revoking health care rights for millions of women across the nation. In response, Protect Our Care Chair Leslie Dach issued the following statement:

“Today, the highest court in the land solidified its attack on fundamental human rights. By voting to overturn Roe, the Trump-appointed justices lied to the American people, disregarded the Constitution, and created a health care crisis. This decision will kickstart a wave of laws banning abortion, stripping millions of control of their own bodies and their right to safe access to care.

“Every Republican lawmaker who voted for these justices owns this decision, and Americans will hold them accountable. The elected officials who want to ban abortions are the same people who refuse to support the Momnibus legislation, which would combat infant and maternal mortality crisis, oppose Medicaid expansion, which has proven to improve health outcomes for mothers and their babies, and are fighting common sense reforms to lower the cost of health care for working families. We won’t give up the fight until access to safe, quality health care — including reproductive care — is a right for every American.”