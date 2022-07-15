By Erin Cleavenger, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Protesters lined the sidewalk in front of the future location of Big Daddy Guns Thursday evening while representatives of the gun retailer held a community meet and greet event across town at Mylan Park.

The protesters, a group called Protect Morgantown, have been working to prevent the retailer from moving into a new development called “The Deck” currently being built at 1050 University Ave. between Kirk St. and Moreland St. in downtown Morgantown.

“One of the things that Big Daddy Guns keeps saying is that they have the right to open their business – we have the right to protest it,” Protect Morgantown organizer Jodi Hollingshead said. “So that’s what we are doing tonight.” …

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/07/15/protect-morgantown-protests-big-daddy-guns-as-the-retailer-holds-a-meet-and-greet-across-town/