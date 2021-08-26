Program to provide grants to 7 West Virginia restaurants that commit to raising wages

By Lori Kersey, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A national coalition will distribute funding to a handful of West Virginia restaurants that commit to raising wages for servers.

The High Roads Kitchen program will distribute $7,000 each to seven West Virginia restaurants that commit to scaling up wages for tipped workers to the state’s full minimum wage of $8.75.

The funding for the program will come from One Fair Wage, a national organization that aims to end low minimum wages.

In West Virginia, employers may pay tipped workers a rate $2.62 per hour or the federal rate of $2.13, if the employer has fewer than six employees.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, workers struggled while making $2.13 an hour, said Ryan Frankenberry, director of West Virginia Working Families, who spoke on behalf of One Fair Wage…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/business/program-to-provide-grants-to-7-wv-restaurants-that-commit-to-raising-wages/article_2d3d9dbc-7bb1-55ef-b04d-7207b98e1164.html