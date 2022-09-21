Pressure mounting on U.S. Senator Manchin

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With a possible shutdown of the federal government just 10 days away, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said his permitting reform language, part of a continuing resolution to keep the government funded, will be released today.

Manchin, D-W.Va., held a press conference Tuesday on Capitol Hill announcing the impending release of the permitting reform language and a vote on the continuing resolution next week as both Democrats and Republicans express concerns and opposition.

“We’ve got a good piece of legislation that is extremely balanced. I think it will prove itself in time,” Manchin said. “The bottom line is how much suffering and how much pain do you want to inflict on the American people?”

Manchin’s permitting reform package in the continuing resolution is part of a larger deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., that resulted in the passage of the $737 billion Inflation Reduction Act. Items in the permitting reform proposal could include caps on environmental review deadlines, limits to legal challenges for energy projects and expediting oil and natural gas projects, such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2022/09/pressure-mounting-on-manchin/