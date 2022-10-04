President Gee’s State of the University: WVU offers education, hope and purpose

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU President Gordon Gee gloried in the accomplishments of the university during the past year and offered words of inspiration for the year, and years, to come during his State of the University address on Monday.

He presented his comments to the Faculty Senate, assembled at the law school.

He opened by acknowledging the challenges of the pandemic. “The West Virginia University community has spent the past two years doing extraordinary things in extraordinary times,” he said. “This is the epitome of who we are; this is how Mountaineers go first.”

But things still aren’t rosy, he said. “We are undoubtedly in tumultuous times.” The Great Dropout saw more than 4 million people leave higher education. In West Virginia, the college-going rate fell from 56% to 46% across the last 10 years. “An increasing loss of confidence in higher education has left people questioning whether there is any value to a college degree.”

But he sees the possibilities for the university, the potential for the students and commitment of the faculty and staff. “All of us gathered here today are part of a powerful, powerful collective that nourishes potential.” …

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/10/03/wvu-president-gees-state-of-the-university-wvu-offers-education-hope-and-purpose/