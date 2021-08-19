Potential lawsuit threatens implementation of West Virginia’s charter schools, Hope Scholarship

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As West Virginia officials prepare to implement the nation’s most expansive education savings account program and the new state charter school board has its first meeting, the state may have to defend both programs in court.

According to a letter sent by certified mail Aug. 11 to state legislative leaders, Gov. Jim Justice, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and State Treasurer Riley Moore, Mountain State Justice gave the state a 30-day notice of its intent to file a lawsuit to block implementation of House Bill 2012 and House Bill 2013.

HB 2012 made changes to the state’s public charter school pilot program created in 2019 by House Bill 206. HB 2013 created the Hope Scholarship education savings account program.

By law, anyone filing suit against the state must give a 30-day notice. In the Aug. 11 letter, Mountain State Justice Litigator Director Bren Pomponio said that HB 2012 and 2013 violate the West Virginia Constitution…

