Polling shows West Virginians oppose total abortion ban

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two polls over the last two days show West Virginians may be open to limited exceptions to any future abortion ban.

Jackson County radio station WMOV 1360 AM and Oregon-based Triton Polling and Research released the results of a new poll Wednesday seeking the opinion of West Virginia voters on a variety of issues, including abortion.

According to the poll, conducted Aug. 24-26 with 762 respondents and a 3.5% margin of error, 67.7% of respondents strongly support an exception for instances of rape and incest in any future abortion ban, with 13.9% somewhat supportive of rape and incest exceptions. Only 8.5% of respondents strongly opposed rape and incest exceptions.

When asked whether they would support a candidate for the West Virginia Legislature who supports a complete and total abortion ban, 53.9% said they would not support such a candidate, 21% said they would support that candidate, and 25% said they were not sure or did not know. When asked whether it should be the role of government to ban abortions in West Virginia, 52.2% said no, 32.8% said yes, and 14% said they were unsure…

