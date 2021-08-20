By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A poll commissioned to gauge public support for West Virginia’s energy economy shows that some state residents are aware that changing needs could result in a transition to cleaner energy sources and new kinds of jobs.

The Nature Conservancy and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce held a briefing Thursday detailing the results of a poll on West Virginia’s energy economy.

The poll was conducted by Research America between June 21 and July 2 with 400 registered voters in West Virginia. Rex Repass, president of Research America, said in addition to the 400 sample, his group included an oversample of 100 registered voters within coal country, representing 28 counties in both southern and northern coal-producing counties in West Virginia. The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a 5 percent margin of error.

During the press conference, members of the media heard from, top from left, Rex Repass, CEO of Research America; Thomas Minney, state director of The Nature Conservancy of West Virginia; and Brian Dayton, vice president of policy for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

“We had 28 counties in our sample that were coal country counties,” Repass said during a conference call Thursday to explain the data. “That extended from as far north as Brooke County to as far south as McDowell County. We had very good representation … within that coal country category.” …

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2021/08/polling-shows-west-virginians-open-to-energy-transition/