Politics cited as playing major role in evolution of opioid prescribing in West Virginia

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON — Testimony at a trial in which Huntington and Cabell County seek a remedy against distributors accused of adding fuel to the fire of the opioid crisis showed politics has played a role in the prescribing of opioids in the state for decades.

Drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson shipped more than 127 million dosage units of opioids into the county over an eight-year period and are now at the center of the civil trial in Charleston.

The county and city argue that a systematic failure of their policies led to the extraordinary amount of opiates being pumped into the county, but the distribution firms hold the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and West Virginia’s history of poor health as the reasoning for the shipments.

Dr. Timothy Deer, a pain medicine doctor based in Charleston, was asked by the firms to look at the standard of care in West Virginia and how opioid prescribing and the standards evolved…

