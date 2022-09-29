Plugging In: West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plans approved

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a plan submitted by West Virginia to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations in the state over the next five years.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday his department approved the plans for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico for expanding electric vehicle charging station infrastructure through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

NEVI was made possible through the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed last November. The bipartisan infrastructure bill was made possible through negotiations between President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. The bill was also supported by U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va.

“America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re poised to lead in the 21st century with electric vehicles,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “We have approved plans for all 50 States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia to help ensure that Americans in every part of the country – from the largest cities to the most rural communities — can be positioned to unlock the savings and benefits of electric vehicles.” …

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2022/09/plugging-in-w-va-electric-vehicle-charging-station-plans-approved/