Plans for new West Virginia intermediate appeals court underway

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With less than 10 months until the new West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals launches, the Supreme Court and the Governor’s Office are getting to work on creating its framework.

The Supreme Court announced Tuesday the creation of an advisory council for the Intermediate Court of Appeals. The council was created by an administrative order from Chief Justice Evan Jenkins.

Speaking by phone Wednesday, Jenkins said the administrative staff of the Supreme Court, which supervises all circuit judges, family court judges, magistrates and other divisions of the state judicial system, has been working on implementing the new court since Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 275 creating the intermediate court in April.

The advisory council will help bring together multiple parts of the legal system in the planning for the new court…

