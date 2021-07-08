Pierpont Community and Technical College makes $2M investment in downtown Clarksburg, W.Va.

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Pierpont Community & Technical College took a huge step Wednesday by closing a more than $2 million deal that will help move its programs off the campus of Fairmont State University.

In March 2021, a bill was making its way through the state legislature to reunify Fairmont State and Pierpont. The bill fell through and the two institutions agreed to remain independent. Under terms of an agreement, Pierpont has until June 30, 2022 to fully be off of the university’s Locust Avenue campus.

One of Pierpont’s programs housed on the Fairmont campus was its Veterinary Technology program.

Wednesday, Pierpont announced it is buying the building in downtown Clarksburg, that was formerly an eyecare center under United Hospital Center.

“Prior to [the separation] we needed a newer, bigger, up-to-date facility. That’s always been the dream and the goal,” said Anna Romano, the program coordinator for Pierpont’s vet tech program. “The separation really finalized that.” …

