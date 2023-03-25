WVDNR hosting Archery in the Schools State Tournament today at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Students from 65 schools are participating in the 18th annual Archery in the Schools State Tournament on Saturday, March 25 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.



Members of the media who wish to cover the event should check in at the registration desk when they arrive to work out interview and filming locations. West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Archery in the Schools coordinator Chris Scraggs will be available for interviews throughout the day.



What: 18th Annual West Virginia Archery in the Schools State Tournament



Where: Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center



When: Today – Saturday, March 25. Doors openned at 8:30 a.m. Students will compete from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. An awards ceremony will start around 3:30 p.m.



For more information about the West Virginia Archery in the Schools Program, visit WVdnr.gov/west-virginia-archery-in-the-schools-program.