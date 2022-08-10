Philip Reale of Hurricane and Davey Jude of Kermit are alternates to U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Two West Virginians are alternates to U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship. Philip Reale of Hurricane and Davey Jude of Kermit qualified as alternates into US Mid-Amateur qualifying from Wednesday’s event at Bridgeport Country Club.

A total of 57 golfers from West Virginia and 11 other states, Mexico and Wales competed for three qualifying spots to advance in US Mid-Amateur qualifying, as well as two alternate positions.



The three qualifiers were:

• Brett Young of Bethel Park, PA, (-9) 63;

• Casey Schrader of Chagrin Falls, OH, (-4) 68; and

• Ryan Greer of Knoxville, TN, (-3) 69.



Reale and Jude were tied with Greer three under par following 36 holes of regulation play. A three-hole playoff took place to determine the final qualifier and the order of the two alternates.



The West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), in support and collaboration with the United States Golf Association (USGA), conducted the US Mid-Amateur qualifier.



Bridgeport’s Head Golf Professional Michael Gervais said, “We were excited to host this event with a full field coming from all over the country, the world and our region. It was a good challenge for them.”



Click here to see today’s leaderboard: U.S. Mid-Amateur Qualifying – Bridgeport Country Club.



For more information please visit wvga.org.

About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting

and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally

represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating

System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. We introduce elementary school children to golf and

safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway

Junior Rookie League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments,

which highlight the best amateur and professional golfers in the state, throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors.

We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for competition, camaraderie and health offered by the

sport of golf. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers throughout the state of West

Virginia. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of

Fame.