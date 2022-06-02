People of Worth Inc. opens free grocery store in downtown Martinsburg, W.Va., for anyone in need￼

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — With a goal of providing help to those in need, Zondria Lansdowne, founder of People of Worth Inc., hosted the grand opening of a free grocery store in downtown Martinsburg this week.

“It was the greatest thing ever,” Lansdowne said of the opening.

The vision for the grocery store came from the notice of a financial gap, according to Lansdowne.

“I noticed there was this need, this gap. People need food, but a lot of people work, and they don’t have enough to get the groceries they need to make it to the end of the month,” she explained. “I decided to open a food pantry that is more like a grocery store.” …

