Peak time to ride the trails: Hatfield-McCoy shows no sign of slowing as ATVs enjoy West Virginia

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BRAMWELL, W.Va — Trailers loaded with ATVS being hauled to and from the Hatfield-McCoy Trail are a common sight in southern West Virginia, and it doesn’t look like the rate of arrivals isn’t going to slow down anytime soon, local leaders said Friday.

Ridership keeps increasing at the ATV trail since it reopened in May 2020, said Jeffrey Lusk, director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority.

“We’re having a great, great year and it looks like it’s going to hold throughout the summer,” Lusk said. “We’re going to have another record year of ridership.”

Trail pass sales are tabulated every Nov. 15. In 2019, the outlets sold 56,246 passes. In 2020, sales had increased to 64,744 trail passes despite the trail system being closed for several weeks.

“And we’re looking at another record year this year,” Lusk said. “We do think this is going to be another 10 to 20 percent (increase), which would be record numbers again.” …

