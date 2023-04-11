PDH Business Solutions and LNE Group announce merger

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — PDH Business Solutions, a West Virginia state government advocacy firm founded by former State Senator Paul Hardesty, announced a merger with LNE Group LLC, a leading state and federal government relations and strategy firm with offices in Ohio, Washington, DC and Berlin, Germany.

The former PDH clients and others to be developed will be served by LNE Group West Virginia LLC, a recently formed West Virginia limited liability company of which Hardesty will become a part.

Paul Hardesty said, “After fifteen years in the state advocacy business, I am happy to join forces with LNE

Group to better serve my long-time clients. We have offered our clients top-notch state advocacy support in West Virginia. I view LNE Group’s expanded service offering, including State of Ohio advocacy, federal government advocacy, grant funding, and other strategic advisory consulting services, as a great benefit to the former PDH clients.”



“We are thrilled to add Paul Hardesty and his clients to the LNE Group family,” said Lee Weingart, Founder and President of LNE Group. PDH’s clients are complementary to LNE Group’s client base, and none is competitive with any current client. Weingart went on to say, “Paul’s clients are in critical industries like energy (traditional and renewable), health care, communications, higher education, professional services, and retail. We have deep experience in those sectors and look forward to bringing this expertise to our new clients. As a former West Virginia state senator with close ties to leading Republicans and Democrats in West Virginia politics, Paul perfectly fits our bipartisan approach to government advocacy.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the deal brings many new clients to LNE Group,

several of which are publicly traded companies. “I am excited to expand LNE Group into West Virginia,

where we see many opportunities for growth. The team and I also look forward to working with Paul to

serve our new clients and provide them additional support in Ohio, Washington, DC and elsewhere,” said

Weingart.

LNE Group West Virginia will be headquartered in Charleston. “We plan to grow West Virginia, bringing

on new team members and many new clients,” concluded Weingart.

About LNE Group:

LNE Group is the premier federal and state government advocacy firm in Ohio, with offices in Cleveland,

Columbus, Cincinnati, Washington, DC and in Berlin, Germany. The firm celebrated 20 years in business

in 2022. More information on LNE Group can be found at www.LNEGroup.com