Parkersburg woman wins truck in West Virginia vaccine lotto

By Jess Mancini, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A Parkersburg woman got a surprise visit from the governor Wednesday.

Ciara Jacobs was taken outside to the rear of the courthouse where there was a new custom Chevrolet pickup and Gov. Jim Justice with the keys to her new truck.

“Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh,” Jacobs said upon learning she was among the most recent winners in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.

“It’s yours,” Justice said with Babydog sitting in the bed of the truck, drawing the attention of about two dozen people assembled for the ceremony…

