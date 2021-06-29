Over 200 West Virginia Students Honored as Knights and Ladies of Golden Horseshoe

By John Tyson, The Welch News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Recognized for their achievement in knowledge of West Virginia history, 223 eighth graders from middle schools across the state were honored as 2021 Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston.

“This is one of the most coveted awards we can bestow upon our students, and I am extremely proud of their efforts to become Ladies or Knights of the Golden Horseshoe,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Their resilience to achieve this accomplishment during the height of the pandemic is a reflection of their dedication to learning, and I know they will serve as excellent ambassadors for the Mountain State for many years to come.”

The state has administered the test each year since 1931 with 87 students honored from 46 counties in its first year. The exam focuses on Mountain State topics including civics and government, geography and culture, among other categories. A minimum of two students from each county and one student from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind are selected for the award. The other 110 honorees are selected from the 55 counties based on each county’s eighth-grade population…

