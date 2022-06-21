Outgoing Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen reflects on lessons learned￼

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A year ago, Olivia Travis sat in virtually the same seat, talking about the excitement of competing for Miss West Virginia Outstanding Teen, the then-sophomore at Martinsburg High School eager to see what the future held.

Now a rising senior and wrapping up her reign of the title, it comes with bittersweet feelings and many lessons learned.

“It was a whirlwind,” Travis said. “Going to Miss America’s Outstanding Teen was absolutely incredible. This year, I was able to serve the state, all across the state, reading books to schools, talking at school assemblies. It’s been so much fun, but I’m excited for the next girl to have this experience.”

A new girl will hold the title, as the Miss West Virginia Organization holds its competitions at Airborne on Saturday night, a new girl to have new experiences that Travis hopes she’ll take every advantage of just as she did…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/outgoing-miss-w-va-outstanding-teen-reflects-on-lessons-learned/article_f1ba63d7-b8fe-5442-8d82-24593f7f01b6.html