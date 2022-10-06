Orion Strategies continues growth, adds three employees and Harrisburg, Pa., office

WV Press Release Sharing

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Orion Strategies has added three new members to its staff, expanding services in established markets in West Virginia and growing its footprint in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Daryle Bayless

Daryle Bayless joins the Orion Strategies team in Charleston as a Senior Government Relations Manager. Bayless, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, comes to Orion from the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, where he served as the Director of Operations and Director of Communications and Intergovernmental Affairs. He brings several years of public sector experience to the team.

“I am very happy to join the Orion Strategies team,” said Bayless. “I’ve always enjoyed helping others. People come to Orion Strategies for help with important issues, and I’m glad to offer my expertise to accomplish those efforts.”

Brettley Harris

The Orion Strategies research team is expanding with the addition of Brettley Harris as Research Associate. Prior to joining the firm, Harris was the Transit Operations Manager for Here & There Transit of Philippi, where he was responsible for managing the vehicle fleet and employees. Harris is a Webster County native and a 2019 graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

“Brettley’s background and experience will be a great asset to our established team,” stated Curtis Wilkerson, Orion Strategies’ chief executive officer. “Our clients rely heavily on the research, polling, focus groups and other background information in order to make informed decisions.”

Complementing its office location in Pittsburgh, Orion Strategies is further cementing its presence in Pennsylvania with the addition of Scott Pitzer as Senior Manager for its Harrisburg office. Pitzer held various roles with the Senate of Pennsylvania over an 11-year period. He worked with lawmakers and staff on both sides of the aisle, as well as executive officials and government agencies, to help shape policy and manage communications and research.

Orion Strategies is a strategic communications and public relations firm focused on media and stakeholder relations, federal and state government affairs, grassroots advocacy, research and creative services. The firm has offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Washington DC.