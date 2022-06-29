Opportunities open for WVU fans to join Country Roads Trust family

WV Press Release Sharing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Country Roads Trust, the name, image and likeness leader for West Virginia University student-athletes, is pleased to announce an opportunities for Mountaineer fans to help strengthen WVU’s athletic future as well as land merchandise and gain access to many of the school’s standout student-athletes.

“We’ve been working on ways every Mountaineer fan can participate in Country Roads Trust and support our student-athletes,” said co-founder Oliver Luck. “This accomplishes the goal. We’ve established giving levels – and benefits for our supporters – from under $20 a month all the way to $1,000 and above. It’s an exciting time for West Virginia University athletics.”

Mountaineer fans signing up for memberships – which will be billed monthly — will receive benefits according to their level of giving.

The featured plan, for instance, is Country Roads+ at $45 a month. Mountaineer fans joining the family that way will receive a Country Roads Trust lanyard, supporter decal, weekly newsletter, access to student-athlete bios, access to the members-only private marketplace, an annual player-signed item, access to Country Roads Trust+ content, an entry to receive a monthly signed item and the ability to purchase personalized videos and virtual meet and greets.

For a complete rundown of giving levels and benefits, visit https://join.countryroadstrust.com.

Giving levels start at $18.67 (the year WVU was established) and move up to $45 for the Country Roads+ level, $100 for the Blue level, $250 for the Gold level, $500 for the Trust level and $1,000 and above for the Founder level. The latter includes an annual merchandise bundle; invitations to hospitality tailgates for select football, men’s basketball and baseball games; access to four free virtual meet and greets, etc.

Those wishing to learn more about Country Roads Trust may visit the website at https://countryroadstrust.com.

Contact: Amanda Ross Mazey

[email protected]