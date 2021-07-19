Opinion: WVPSC Chair Lane explains how to report unsafe trucks driving on the highway

By Charlotte Lane, chair

West Virginia Public Service Commission

We all know what it’s like to feel intimidated by big trucks on the highway. Even if you know the rules for driving safely around them, it can still be pretty scary. That feeling only gets worse when you encounter a truck that is speeding or being driven erratically.

During July 11 – 17, the PSC and law enforcement agencies around the country observed Operation Safe Driver. Organized by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Administration, Operation Safe Driver is an opportunity to remind truck drivers we are out there every day, watching them and enforcing the laws.

All commercial motor vehicles are governed by strict state and federal regulations as well as the rules of the road that all motorists must follow. The PSC’s Enforcement Officers are constantly on the lookout for dangerous trucks, enforcing those laws and regulations. You have probably seen one of our officers inspecting a truck or bus on the side of the highway. Their primary goal is to keep all drivers safe on West Virginia’s roadways.

If you see a truck that appears to be unsafe or is being driven irresponsibly, you can report it to us by calling 1-866-SEE-TRUX (1-866-733-8789). This is a toll free public complaint hot line that is designed to keep the public safe. We take calls from 8 a.m. to p.m. Monday thru Friday. After hours and on weekends or holidays, you may leave a message and the situation will be addressed. If you encounter an emergency, you should immediately call 911.

Use this toll free number to report problems with coal trucks, gas trucks, timber trucks or any other commercial vehicle. You can even use it to report taxi cabs, although the PSC has no jurisdiction over ride share vehicles, such as Uber or Lyft. Be sure that you stay safe and either use your hands-free device or pull off the road in a safe spot before making the call.

In recent years, we’ve become familiar with the phrase, “If you see something, say something.” And that applies in this situation, too. If you encounter a problem with a commercial motor vehicle of any kind, call 1-866-SEE-TRUX.