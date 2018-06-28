Opinion: Tariffs vs. a free press
From The New York Daily News:
When Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter,” he was not yet President.
His point, about the virtue of a free press and the vice of crony capitalism, remains valid. The tension between the media and government helps, at least in theory, to keep everyone honest.
Now a trade dispute with Canada — launched by a single paper mill owned by New York-based venture capitalists — threatens to damage the whole system.
