Opinion: Save Energy – Save Money

By Charlotte Lane

Chair, West Virginia Public Service Commission

Energy usage has seasonal spikes. Incomes do not. That’s why it is important to conserve as

much energy as possible, because saving energy is saving money.

Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power Companies have several programs to assist residential

customers conserve energy and save money. Through the Home Performance Program, the

company will, at no charge to the customer, send an energy auditor to the customer’s home to

perform a personalized home energy assessment and make recommendations. The program also

tracks your progress and savings as you take energy saving measures.



The companies’ Low Income Weatherization Program provides weatherization products and

services to qualifying residential customers to reduce energy bills and improve the homes’

comfort.



Customers in the Peak Reduction Program have a small load management device installed near

their outside central air conditioning unit. During a very limited number of peak demand events,

the company will activate this device to cycle the air conditioner’s compressor on and off in 15-

minute intervals. While activated, the air conditioner’s fan will circulate room temperature air

through the ductwork during the off cycles. Most participants do not notice a change in the

home’s temperature.



The Charge Forward program offers customers incentives to purchase and/or install Energy Star

certified Level 2 (220 volt) electric vehicle charging equipment for their homes. Through the

Switch & Save Program, customers can save money by upgrading to a newer, smarter and more

energy efficient system. Eligible customers can receive up to $900 when they replace their

current, non-regulated fuel source furnace with a high-efficiency electric heat pump. While

these two programs will increase the customers’ electric bill, the customers should see a net

savings due to the elimination of other fuel bills such as gasoline, propane and heating oil.



The company also offers a variety of rebates. Customers can save on many items, including

insulation, smart thermostats, air purifiers, ventilation fans, dehumidifiers, water dispensers, even

refrigerators and freezers.

The complete list of all Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s

energy efficiency programs can be found at: www.takechargewv.com.

So let’s start saving energy and money.

